Lewes Crash Injures 4

Several people were injured in a crash on Route 9 at Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes just after 5 Friday evening. Delaware State Police tell WGMD that a Ford Focus failed to stop for a red light on Route 9 and collided with a Nissan that entered the intersection on the green light – the Focus striking the driver side of the Nissan. Three children were in the Nissan – two were treated for minor injuries at Beebe Healthcare. The driver of the Ford was taken to Beebe with serious injuries – and was cited for failure to stop at a red light.