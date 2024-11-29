Lewes Daycare Employee Charged with Child Abuse

An employee from a Lewes daycare has been arrested on a charge of child abuse. Delaware State Police were contacted on November 15th for a report of physical abuse of a child by a staff member at Beach Babies Daycare in Lewes.

Detectives learned that 22 year old Kaitlyn Kachnovitz of Lewes grabbed a 2 year old child – causing a minor injury. Kachnovitz’s employment was terminated the day of the incident.

On Monday, November 25 Kachnovitz turned herself in at Troop 4 – she was charged with 3rd degree child abuse, which is a felony, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on her own recognizance.