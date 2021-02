If your travel plans involve crossing the Lewes Drawbridge Monday night or early Tuesday, you may counter a delay.

DelDOT’s contractor plans to perform nighttime testing of the drawbridge, which will be periodically opened and closed.

Weather permitting, the Lewes Drawbridge over the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal will be tested between 8:00 p.m. Monday and 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Motorists and pedestrians will be able to cross the drawbridge between test openings.