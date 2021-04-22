Lewes Drug Probe Leads To 3 Arrests

Three people are facing drug-related charges following an investigation by Lewes Police.
The investigation led to execution of a search warrant at an apartment on Second Street, with Drug Enforcement Agency agents. Police said the search uncovered 47-grams of methamphetamine, 324 packages of heroin and six grams of cocaine.
41-year-old Vincent Vecere, 31-year-old Melanie Warrington and 45-year-old Naome Charles were arrested. Police also said Charles was found to be a federal probationer for a drug-and-weapon arrest in another state.
Lewes Police outlined these charges:
Vincent Vecere was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony, Class B Felony.
- Manufacture/Delivery/Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a
Tier 3 Quantity (Methamphetamine), Class B Felony.
- Manufacture/Delivery/Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a
Tier 2 Quantity (Heroin), Class C Felony.
- Maintaining a Drug Property, Class F Felony.
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Cocaine), Class G Felony.
- Conspiracy 2 nd Degree, Class G Felony
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class B Misdemeanor
Vecere’s bail was set at $74,100 secured cash only and he was transported and committed to
Sussex Correctional Institution
Melanie Warrington was arrested and charged with the following:
- Manufacture/Delivery/Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a
Tier 3 Quantity (Methamphetamine), Class B Felony.
- Manufacture/Delivery/Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a
Tier 2 Quantity (Heroin), Class C Felony.
- Maintaining a Drug Property, Class F Felony.
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Cocaine), Class G Felony.
- Conspiracy 2 nd Degree, Class G Felony
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class B Misdemeanor
Warrington’s bail was set at $37,200 unsecured.
Naome Charles was arrested and charged with the following:
- Manufacture/Delivery/Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a
Tier 3 Quantity (Methamphetamine), Class B Felony.
- Manufacture/Delivery/Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a
Tier 2 Quantity (Heroin), Class C Felony.
- Maintaining a Drug Property, Class F Felony.
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Cocaine), Class G Felony.
- Conspiracy 2 nd Degree, Class G Felony
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class B Misdemeanor
