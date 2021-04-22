Lewes Drug Probe Leads To 3 Arrests

Three people are facing drug-related charges following an investigation by Lewes Police.

The investigation led to execution of a search warrant at an apartment on Second Street, with Drug Enforcement Agency agents. Police said the search uncovered 47-grams of methamphetamine, 324 packages of heroin and six grams of cocaine.

41-year-old Vincent Vecere, 31-year-old Melanie Warrington and 45-year-old Naome Charles were arrested. Police also said Charles was found to be a federal probationer for a drug-and-weapon arrest in another state.

Lewes Police outlined these charges:

Vincent Vecere was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony, Class B Felony.

Manufacture/Delivery/Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a

Tier 3 Quantity (Methamphetamine), Class B Felony.

Tier 2 Quantity (Heroin), Class C Felony.

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Cocaine), Class G Felony.

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree, Class G Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class B Misdemeanor

Vecere’s bail was set at $74,100 secured cash only and he was transported and committed to

Sussex Correctional Institution

Melanie Warrington was arrested and charged with the following:

Manufacture/Delivery/Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a

Tier 3 Quantity (Methamphetamine), Class B Felony.

Tier 2 Quantity (Heroin), Class C Felony.

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Cocaine), Class G Felony.

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree, Class G Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class B Misdemeanor

Warrington’s bail was set at $37,200 unsecured.

Naome Charles was arrested and charged with the following:

Tier 3 Quantity (Methamphetamine), Class B Felony.

Tier 2 Quantity (Heroin), Class C Felony.

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Cocaine), Class G Felony.

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree, Class G Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class B Misdemeanor

