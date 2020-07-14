Lewes Expands Mask Requirement

Face coverings are required in more places in the City of Lewes.

Mayor and Council approved an ordinance Monday that requires masks be worn in beach parking areas and restrooms, the parking lot at Roosevelt Inlet, and on the Savannah Road Drawbridge between Front Street and Anglers Road.

The ordinance took effect at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. The mask requirement is effective daily between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Lewes officials had already enacted an ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in the downtown area. According to the City, there has been more consistent use of facial coverings in the downtown area. Hospitality ambassadors are available to inform visitors about the mask requirement.