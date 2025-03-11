Lewes Fire to Possibly Dissolve EMS Service

The Talk of Delmarva has acquired a copy of a letter that was sent to the Sussex County last week that basically says that without significant additional funding to address their existing deficit, the Lewes Fire Department will initiate the process of dissolving its EMS service. The fire company’s calls have increased as the number of people living in the district has multiplied – thanks to the County’s approval of many new subdivisions with multifamily dwellings, single-family dwellings, commercial buildings and healthcare facilities. In 2024 the fire department responded to 1147 calls and EMS to 6442 calls – about 21 calls per day. Because of the increase in demand, the company has had to expand career staff from 17 to 25 personnel – with operating costs more than doubling from $1.043-million to $2.378-million. Officials also report that over the past two years, the financial burdens of maintaining the EMS Service has resulted in annual deficits near $500,000 per year.

Lewes Fire Department is not alone. Increasing costs have put other companies on a similar path. The Carlisle Fire Company has requested $300,000 from the City of Milford to increase EMS personnel with 2 additional crews and help cover cost increases for fuel, insurance, vehicle replacement and equipment. The Carlisle request is part of the Milford City Council agenda (item #7) for Tuesday night’s meeting.