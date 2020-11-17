Lewes Firefighter Suspended, Investigated For Offensive Social Media Post

The assistant chief of the Lewes Fire Department has been suspended from the department and relieved of his position pending an investigation into derogatory comments found on social media.



In a statement, the fire department says it recently became aware of the post by Bill Buckaloo, which included an anti-gay slur about a recent drag show in Rehoboth Beach which he attended.



The department also says it’s “proud of its long history of protecting the community and will work diligently in restoring any confidence lost by Mr. Buckaloo’s comments.”



The Cape Gazette reports that Buckaloo apologized for the comment in a Facebook post Monday.

The Lewes Fire Department’s message is below:

“The Lewes Fire Department Inc. is aware of a derogatory comment post by member Bill Buckaloo on social media. The department does not condone Mr. Buckaloo’s comments and is conducting an investigation into the matter. He has been relieved of his position as assistant chief and suspended from the department pending the outcome of a full investigation. Lewes Fire Department’s membership is diverse and lives within the community they serve working daily with the public to provide education and assistance emergently and non-emergently to its citizens. The department is proud of its long-standing history of protecting the community and will work diligently in restoring any confidence lost by Mr. Buckaloo’s comments.“