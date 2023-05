Image courtesy Lewes Fire Department

A fire that heavily damaged a Lewes home Saturday afternoon was accidental. State Fire Marshal investigators say a malfunctioning golf cart in the garage sparked the fire. Lewes and Rehoboth firefighters were called just before 5pm to the home on Robinson Drive and found heavy fire coming from the attached garage. Fire crews were on the scene for over 2 ½ hours – no injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $350,000.