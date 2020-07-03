Lewes Implements Face Mask Requirements

People who enter the downtown area of Lewes will be required to wear a face mask under a requirement approved by the Mayor and Council

The requirement taking effect Friday July 3rd at 5:00 p.m. requires that a mask be worn in public outdoor areas bounded by both sides of Savannah Road, both sides of Market Street, Third Street and the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal.

The effective hours are 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The Lewes ordinance does not require someone under age 12 to wear a mask. It is expected to last at least through Labor Day.

According to the City of Lewes, “The narrow sidewalks of the downtown business district in Lewes make physical distance difficult to achieve, and the requirement to wear a mask ensures that as shoppers can safely visit the City’s

downtown businesses.”