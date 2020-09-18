Lewes K-9 “Blue” Fondly Remembered

Lewes K-9 Blue has died after seven years of service to the Police Department.



Blue’s partner on the force was Patrolman First Class Tyrone Woodyard. Police Chief Thomas Spell says Blue arrested dozens of criminals over the years, sniffed out illegal drugs and detected thousands of dollars in suspected drug money.



Blue also attended many public events in Lewes representing the police department. Blue was a Belgian Malinois, and was nine-and-a-half years old.



Spell says ‘rest easy, Blue. We’ll take it from here.’