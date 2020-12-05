Lewes Lights Will Shine Brightly through December

Event co-chair Christian Mullins and Santa with his elves and local children flipping the switch to turn on the Lewes Lights!

Lewes Lights is underway! Santa and his elves along with local children flipped the giant switch on Sussex Drive Friday night. Hundreds of Lewes homeowners and businesses have decorated their properties with light displays which will shine nightly from dusk to 9pm through the end of December. An interactive map is available so you can drive by and enjoy the lights and celebrate the holiday season safely – several routes are available – and about 150 additional unmapped homes are also decorated. Prizes are being awarded in several different categories – the winners will be announced on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.