Lewes Line Begins Service at 8:30 Monday Morning

The Mayor and Council of Lewes will kick off the Lewes Line Monday morning at 8:30 at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal in Lewes. The Lewes Line is a pilot seasonal transit program to move residents and visitors to key locations throughout Lewes. This will help alleviate parking and traffic congestion on local streets and provide increased circulation to services and businesses. Buses will operate 9am to 9pm daily through September 30 and each bus can hold 12 walk-on passengers and 2 handicapped passengers. The cost is $1 cash – frequent rider cards are available from the driver – $10 for 12 rides and cards are good throughout the season.

Bus will pick up passengers at these designated locations:

Cape May Lewes Ferry Terminal

Johnnie Walker Beach

Savannah Beach

Otis Smith Lot

Second & Market Streets

George H.P. Smith Park

Lloyd’s Market

Lewes Library & Lewes Trailhead

Cape Henlopen High School (available weekends only in May & September; available 7 days a week in July and August)

For information – call 302-645-7777 (City Hall is open Mon-Fri – 8am to 4pm, except holidays) or email lewesline@ci.lewes.de.us You can also track the bus – more information and the tracking app at https://www.ci.lewes.de.us/363/Lewes-Line