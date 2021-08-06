Lewes ‘Living Shoreline’ Completed

A living shoreline project has been completed at the Lewes Canal.

The 180-foot feature adds to an already existing living shoreline that was built behind the Lewes Little League field seven years ago. The living shoreline helps to manage stormwater runoff, reduces the possibility of erosion issues and filters out pollutants. They are made of natural materials, including hundreds of bags of recycled oyster shells.

“Living shorelines are an innovative and environmentally friendly alternative that uses natural materials such as oyster shells,” DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin said. “This project is a good example of the benefits living shorelines provide: pollutant filtering to improve water quality; habitat for animals, fish and birds; and protection from erosion and of infrastructure; as well as aesthetics for property owners.”

The Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, the Department of Natural Resources, US Fish and Wildlife Service and Delaware Living Shoreline Committee developed the Lewes Living Shoreline.

“From fisheries and water quality to flood protection, the ecological health and resilience of the Delaware Estuary depends on our historically abundant coastal marshes, but sadly we are losing about an acre per day,” Partnership for the Delaware Estuary Executive Director Kathy Klein said. “Thanks to its science-based design and monitoring, this project showcases how innovative, nature-based tactics can help stem these wetland losses.”

