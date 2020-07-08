Lewes Man Arrested Following Domestic Incident

A domestic incident leads to a Lewes man’s arrest for aggravated menacing and other offenses.

Delaware State Police say an argument between 33-year-old Austin Balke and his 32-year-old girlfriend became physical, with Balke grabbing her cell phone and essentially trapping her in a bedroom as he assaulted her.

At one point, troopers say Balke broke a glass bottle and threatened to kill her, started to strangle her and ripped out her hearing aid.

The victim’s father returned home from work, and police say he also was the subject of threats from Balke.

The victim and her father left, police were called and Balke was taken into custody.

Delaware State Police listed these charges against Balke:

Balke was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

Strangulation (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Unlawful Imprisonment Second Degree

Terroristic Threatening

Assault Third Degree

Criminal Mischief (2 counts)

Malicious Interference Emergency Communications

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Balke was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $37550.00 cash only bond.