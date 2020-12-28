Lewes Man Arrested For 5th DUI Offense

A Lewes man has been arrested for his fifth offense DUI and drug-related charges.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to a report of a man who was passed out in a vehicle with a syringe in his arm in the parking lot of Walmart on Rehoboth Beach Boulevard Saturday night. He had driven away by the time officers arrived.



Police went to his residence and found the man sitting in the driver’s seat with the ignition running. State Police say the driver was identified as 35-year-old Benjamin Buckley.

The smell of marijuana led to an investigation. According to police, a probable cause search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, crack cocaine, heroin, and two varieties of prescription pills for which he had no prescription. A computer check revealed that Buckley had four previous DUI convictions.

State Police listed these charges against Benjamin Buckley:

A subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 3.42 grams of marijuana, approximately .33 grams of crack cocaine, approximately .56 grams of heroin, 4 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride pills, and 1 Gabapentin pill.

5th Offense DUI-alcohol (felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance – 3 counts

Possession of a Prescription Drug without a Prescription

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

Buckley was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $5,401.00 secured bail.