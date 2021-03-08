Lewes Man Arrested For 7th DUI Offense

A Lewes man has been arrested for his seventh DUI offense after allegedly stealing a vehicle at Jiffy Lube, according to Delaware State Police.

Troopers responded to the business Sunday afternoon in response to a report that a man had driven away in a 2014 gray Toyota Camry that was there to be serviced. A trooper following the northbound vehicle on Coastal Highway north of the Broadkill Bridge and initiated a traffic stop. The driver pulled into a private driveway on Deep Branch Road.

State Police said the strong smell of alcohol led to an investigation, which determined that 51-year-old David Cathell was intoxicated, that he was driving with a suspended license, and that he had six previous convictions for DUI.

Cathell is charged with 7th offense DUI, theft of a motor vehicle and other offenses. He was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $24,201 cash bond.