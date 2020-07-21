Lewes Man Arrested For Attempted Murder

A Lewes man is charged with attempted murder and other offenses in connection with a shooting in Milford.

Delaware State Police say 28-year-old James Satcher was developed as a suspect in last Wednesday’s incident.

A 32-year-old Georgetown man was shot in the neck after he and Satcher had started to fight while at an apartment complex. The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Satcher was arrested Monday without incident. He was being held on more than $1-million cash bond.

State Police listed these charges against Satcher:

Attempted Murder 1st Degree (felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (felony)

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (felony)

Satcher was processed and presented at JP Court 2. He was committed to the Sussex Community Correctional Center on a $1,000,080.00 cash bond.