Lewes Man Arrested for Burglary at Grotto Pizza

Image courtesy DSP

A Lewes man has been arrested for burglarizing Grotto Pizza on Route 1 at Shady Road in Lewes Saturday just after 9:30am. Delaware State Police were called for a trespasser at Grotto and found 38 year old Jacob Capozio sleeping on the ground of a fenced in area behind the business – he was wearing a Grotto polo shirt. An employee identified the shirt as one worn by employees and that it was taken from their inventory inside the store – and that Capozio was not an employee.

Video surveillance showed Capozio entered the store and took merchandise.

He was arrested without incident and charged with 3rd degree burglary and other offenses.

Burglary Third Degree (Felony)

Theft Under $1500

Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Capozio was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4200 secured bond.