Lewes Man Arrested for Burglary at Rehoboth Beach Restaurant

Delaware State Police have arrested a 37-year-old Lewes man for a burglary that occurred at a restaurant in Rehoboth Beach in February. Police say that in the early hours of February 14th, he was able to get in through an unlocked door. Once inside Agave Mexican Restaurant, the burglar removed money, alcohol, and keys to a Ford Transit van from the restaurant–and then left the restaurant and stole the van. Troopers recovered the van the next day. The investigation led detectives to the Lewes man identified as John Ottolini, and they obtained a warrant for his arrest. Ottolini was arrested this week and taken to Troop 4, charged with burglary and theft offenses, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on his own recognizance.

John Ottolini

Information from DE State Police:

