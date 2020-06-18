Lewes Man Arrested For Drug Possession, Weapon Offense

A Lewes man is facing charges following a traffic stop on Ward Avenue near Lewes-Georgetown Highway.

Police say troopers were conducting a criminal investigation at a residence Wednesday and saw a possible suspect come out and start to drive away.

According to police, troopers who stopped 20-year-old Timmarus Perry smelled marijuana. A probable cause search turned up cocaine, marijuana, a large fixed-blade knife and more than $100 in suspected drug proceeds.

Perry is charged with possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, failure to comply with taking photos and fingerprints, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief.

Perry was released on his own recognizance.