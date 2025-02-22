Lewes Man Arrested in Newark Carjacking

A Lewes man has been arrested for an armed robbery in Newark Friday morning just after 10. Delaware State Police were called to the Sonesta Suites for a reported carjacking and learned a handicapped victim was sitting in his car when a white male suspect approached and asked if he needed help with his wheelchair. The victim declined, the suspect walked away but then returned and threatened the victim with a knife ordering him out of the car. The victim got out and into his wheelchair and moved to call 9-1-1 when the suspect chased him and again threatened him with the knife and demanded the car keys. The suspect drove off in the victim’s car.

Troopers found the car a short distance away and a short time later found the suspect identified as 44 year old Jarad Hammond of Lewes. Hammond was arrested and during a search of his person the victim’s keys were found – and a search of the car turned up knives and Hammond’s property.

Hammond is charged with 1st degree robbery and a weapons offense and is being held in default of a $50,000 cash bond.