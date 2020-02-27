Lewes man arrested, nearly 1,000 bags of heroin seized in drug investigation

50-year-old Jason R. Bender, of Lewes, DE – Delaware State Police Dept.

A Lewes man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop and search warrant turned up close to a thousand bags of heroin.

According to Delaware State Police, the incident occurred around 1:46 p.m., Wednesday when troopers observed 50-year-old Jason R. Bender, who was known to have a suspended/revoked license, operating a maroon Lincoln LS on westbound Lewes-Georgetown Highway.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with Bender as troopers observed heroin baggies inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up 1.652 grams of suspected heroin (236 bags), 2.98 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 2.97 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and over $1,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

The Delaware State Police Sussex Drug Unit (SDU) and Governor’s Task Force (GTF) were contacted and a search warrant was ordered at Bender’s home in the 34000 block of Bookhammer Landing Road in Lewes.

During the search police found 738 baggies (approximately 5.166 grams) of heroin, .58 grams of methamphetamine, and 6.48 grams of marijuana.

Bender was taken into custody and charged with Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance (4 counts), Possession With Intent To Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (7 counts), Driving While Suspended or Revoked and Private Use/Consumption of Marijuana. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $82,801 cash only bond.