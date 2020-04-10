Lewes man arrested on drug charges in Harbeson

A Lewes man was arrested after police say a traffic stop turned up crack cocaine and other drugs in Harbeson.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, shortly after 3 p.m., Thursday troopers observed a vehicle hauling a trailer without a visible license plate traveling on Prettyman Road approaching Lewes Georgetown Highway in Harbeson.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, 43-year-old William Holloman Jr., when an odor of marijuana was detected.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately 59.44 grams of marijuana, 8.78 grams of crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia were located inside, according to police.

Holloman was taken into custody and charged with Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance (2 counts), Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession, and Failure to Display a License Plate. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.