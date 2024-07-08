Lewes Man Arrested on Felony Theft Charges

Image courtesy DSP

A Lewes man has been arrested on charged of felony theft and attempted theft from vehicles in the Angola area. Delaware State Police began their investigation on June 11th and learned that an unknown suspect had gone through vehicles and taking money in Angola Beach and Estates, Bayridge Crossing and The Cove neighborhoods between June 11th and 14th. Detectives identified 31 year old William Rodenbaugh as the suspect and he was arrested on Friday, July 5th. Rodenbaugh was taken to Troop 4, charged with the crimes listed below:

Attempt to Commit Theft under $1,500 Where the Victim is Over 62 (Felony)

Theft under $1,500 Where the Victim is Over 62 (Felony)

Attempt to Commit Theft under $1,500

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree – 4 counts

Rodenbaugh was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. However, he was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an existing capias warrant. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Perry at 302-752-3800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.