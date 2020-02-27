Lewes man arrested, released after traffic stop turns up over 57 grams of cocaine in Millsboro

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Lewes man and the discovery of over 57 grams of cocaine in Millsboro.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m., Tuesday as troopers initiated a traffic stop on Indian Mission Road for a truck that had a window tint without a waiver.

Police made contact with the driver and sole occupant, 52-year-old Joshua Wharton, and an odor of marijuana was detected.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and police found 57.11 grams of cocaine, .14 grams of crack cocaine, acetaminophen 325 mg and Hydrocodone Bitartrate 7.5 mg (3 pills), a large machete, drug paraphernalia, and over $200 in suspected drug proceeds.

Wharton was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Possession With Intent To Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity, Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance (2 counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Failure to Have Insurance Identification, and Operating a Vehicle With Improper Window Tinting.

Wharton was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.