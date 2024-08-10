Lewes Man Charged in 4 Vehicle Crash in Dewey Beach

A Lewes man has been arrested after a crash Friday night in the area of Coastal Highway and King Charles Avenue. Dewey Beach Police say four vehicles were involve in the collision. Witnesses and street camera footage show an Audi driven by 37 year old Kenneth Quezada of Lewes was speeding northbound on Coastal Highway during rainy weather just after 10pm and failed to negotiate a curve and went into the median damaging the landscaping and striking 9 traffic signs and an electric crosswalk sign on King Charles Avenue.

He then struck an Avalon occupied by two victims which was pushed into an Accord with three people – and the Avalon struck a Lexus which was also on King Charles Avenue. One victim suffered serious injuries and two others cuts and bruises – all three were taken to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes. Quezada received minor injuries and showed signs of impairment, but refused standard field sobriety tests and a blood search warrant was obtained.

Quezada is charged with multiple offenses:

Felony Vehicular Assault First Degree While Driving Under the Influence, Causing Negligent Injury

Felony Criminal Mischief Over $5,000

Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief Under $5,000

Misdemeanor Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol

Misdemeanor Reckless Endangerment

Other Traffic Offenses

Quezada is being held at SCI in default of $10,000 cash bail.