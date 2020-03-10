Lewes Man Charged in Multiple Burglaries in Rehoboth

Image courtesy Rehoboth Beach PD

A Lewes man has been arrested on burglary charges. Rehoboth Beach Police have arrested 39 year old Kevin Brennan for multiple burglaries at the Tidal Rave that began in November of 2018. On March 5th police were called for a burglary – the 3rd at the Tidal Rave – and found a large hole in the front glass door. Money and merchandise were taken and police say there are similarities in each of the burglaries. Surveillance video led police to Brennan who went to his home yesterday with a search warrant which turned up merchandise from the store. During the three burglaries, over $1500 in merchandise was taken and the cash register damaged twice. Brennan is charged with 3 counts of 3rd degree burglary and multiple other offenses – he’s being held at SCI in default of a $22,000 secured bail.