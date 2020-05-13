Lewes man charged with 5th DUI

A Lewes man was arrested and charged with his 5th DUI.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday troopers were dispatched to a home in the 30000 block of Buttonwood Drive in Lewes for reports of a physical domestic.

Troopers arrived and were made aware that the suspect, 44-year-old Woodrow Dickerson, had left the home in a maroon Ford F-150.

Troopers observed the truck traveling eastbound on Minos Conaway Road. The vehicle was crossing the double yellow line and failing to maintain its lane of travel.

The vehicle then proceeded to turn northbound onto Coastal Highway, when the driver failed to utilize its turn signal. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, Dickerson, at which time an odor of alcohol was detected.

A DUI investigation ensued and a computer inquiry revealed that Dickerson had four prior DUI arrests.

Further investigation into the domestic incident revealed that Dickerson had engaged in a verbal argument with his wife. The argument then led to Dickerson grabbing and pushing the victim, according to police. The victim was not injured.

Dickerson was taken into custody and charged with his 5th Offense after 4 prior offenses – Driving a Vehicle under the Influence, Failure to Comply with Taking of Photos and Fingerprints, Offensive Touching, Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device, Failure when Moving Right, Left or Turning to Signal, and Failure to Have License in Possession. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $7,800 cash only bond.