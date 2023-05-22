Lewes Man Charged with 5th Offense DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A Lewes man was charged after a traffic stop on Route 9 near the intersection with Dairy Farm Road Friday afternoon. Delaware State Police spotted a Honda accelerate and pass several vehicles without signaling and the driver nearly causing an accident near Dairy arm and Beaver Dam Roads. Police stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, 69 year old Louis Morelli of Lewes, who showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for DUI – and a computer check showed four previous convictions.

He was charged with his 5th offense DUI and numerous traffic violations. He’s being held at SCI in default of a $7000 secured bond.