Lewes Man Charged with 6th Offense DUI After Crash

A Lewes man has been arrested following the investigation into a crash Wednesday evening. Delaware State Police were called for a crash on Hudson Road near Route 9 near Milton around 6:30pm and learned the driver of a pickup, later identified as 37 year old Thomas Clendaniel of Lewes, left the scene on foot. Police learned the driver of a Sentra slowed to turn into a residential driveway – Clendaniel failed to slow and struck the Sentra.

Police located Clendaniel walking on Route 9 and smelled alcohol coming from him and observed signs of impairment. Clendaniel refused standard field sobriety tests and was arrested. A computer search showed he had 5 prior DUI convictions and was driving on a suspended/revoked license. Clendaniel is charged with the following offenses:

6 th Offense DUI (Felony)

Vehicular Assault Second Degree- 3 counts

Drunk on a Highway

Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury

Driving While Suspended or Revoked

Other Traffic-Related Offenses

Clendaniel was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $13,500 secured bond.

The driver of the Sentra, a 57-year-old woman from Saint Michaels, Maryland, and two passengers were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.