Lewes Man Charged with Aggravated Menacing

A Lewes man has been arrested after an incident Thursday morning. Delaware State Police were called to the Red Mill Inn just before 7:30 for aggravated menacing. Police learned that 20 year old Tashawn Gantt was arguing with two acquaintances when Gantt pulled a loaded handgun and pointed it at both victims. Gantt ran off after police were called – troopers located him in the parking lot at the Inn and arrested him without incidents. A backpack containing the handgun was found behind a fence bordering the property.

There were three juveniles present during the incident, all of whom sheltered in a bathroom.

Gantt was transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of an Untraceable Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing – Displaying What Appears to be a Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Reckless Endangering 1st x2 (Felony)

Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)

Endangering Welfare of a Child x3

Gantt is being held at SCI in default of a $53,000 secured bond.