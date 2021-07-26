Lewes Man Charged with Assault after Argument becomes Violent

Image courtesy DSP

A Lewes man has been charged with felony assault after an argument about money escalated to violence when 39 year old Michael Fitzgerald of Lewes struck a 48 year old Lewes man in the face multiple times. The victim was treated at Beebe Medical Center for serious physical injuries. Fitzgerald was identified as the attacker and arrested at his home without incident. Fitzgerald is charged with 2nd degree assault and released on his own recognizance.