Lewes man charged with assault of his girlfriend

30-year-old Terrance Weaver, of Lewes, DE – Delaware State Police Dept.

A Lewes man was arrested after police say he threatened to kill his girlfriend and tried to run her over with his pickup truck.

According to Delaware State Police, the incident occurred Sunday afternoon as troopers were dispatched to the area of John J. Williams Highway, east of Angola Road, for a report of a domestic dispute that turned physical.

Troopers arrived and made contact with a 20-year-old woman who said she and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Terrance Weaver, got into a fight.

The victim told police that the incident stemmed from the day prior when Weaver had struck her with his steel toed boots and chased her with a scrap piece of solid iron.

Weaver proceeded to strike the victim’s vehicle with the piece of iron, causing damage, according to police. He then entered his pickup truck and drove in the direction of the victim, trying to hit.

The victim was able to jump out of the way and avoid being struck, at which time Weaver left the home and did not return until the next day.

When he returned, Weaver asked to use the victim’s vehicle and she refused. Another physical altercation ensued and Weaver proceeded to chase the victim, while threatening to kill her, police said. The victim declined medical treatment.

Weaver remained on scene at the home and was taken into custody. He was charged with Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (2 counts), Aggravated Menacing, Reckless Endanger First Degree, Terroristic Threatening, Assault Third Degree, Criminal Mischief, and Offensive Touching.

Weaver was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $135100.00 cash only bond.