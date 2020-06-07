Lewes Man Charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder after Road Rage Incident

Image courtesy DSP

A Lewes man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder after a road rage incident Saturday evening just before 6:30. Delaware State Police were called to a home on Sandy Bay Drive at the Villages of Herring Creek in Lewes for reports of a man being shot.

Police learned that the 38 year old victim spotted an SUV with a kayak on the roof traveling on Camp Arrow Head Road in a reckless manner and followed the driver. The victim confronted the driver, 28 year old Kevin Brownlee. Brownlee tried to punch the victim and then tried to run him over before he drove to his home. The victim found Brownlee at his home and the two got into a fight. Brownlee went into the house and came out with a handgun and fired several shots at the victim who was struck but able to get away on foot.

The victim was treated for a gunshot wound to his arm and a graze to the head. Brownlee was arrested at his home, the handgun recovered and charged with attempted first degree murder and other offenses. He’s being held at SCI in default of a $168,000 cash-only bond.