Lewes Man Charged with Burglary

Image courtesy DSP

A Lewes man has been arrested in connection with a burglary and other offenses Friday evening. Delaware State Police were called to Clemantis Street following reports of trespassing. Homeowners who were checking on their second residence found an unknown man in their home – who left the scene before police arrived. He left behind three cats and three dogs. Police learned the suspect – identified as 57 year old John Wanner broke a glass door to get into the home and there was evidence he was living in the house. Another neighboring home was found with a broken door, but there was no evidence of entry. Police spotted Wanner in the woods and he was arrested after a short chase. Wanner was found with burglary tools, a dagger and folding knife.

Wanner was transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with the offenses listed below. Following his arrest, he was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3.

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Burglary Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Burglar Tools (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Theft of Services

Resisting Arrest

Criminal Mischief – 2 counts

Criminal Trespass

Wanner was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $77,250 cash bond.