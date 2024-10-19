Lewes Man Charged with Felony Drug Offenses

Delaware State Police were called to the Wawa at Dartmouth Drive on Thursday for an unconscious man in a Nissan Rogue in the parking lot. Police spotted the man slumped over the steering wheel and contacted him. When he awoke he appeared confused but did not require medical attention. After exiting the Rogue, the man, later identified as 39 year old Byard Widdoes of Lewes, continuously put his hands in his pockets after being told not to. Police detained Widdoes and during a search of his person found drugs and paraphernalia

Approximately 9.52 grams of powder cocaine

Approximately 1.31 grams of crystal methamphetamine

Approximately 124.08 ml of liquid methamphetamine

Approximately 32.20 ml of liquid testosterone

Approximately 1.89 grams of heroin

1 Viagra pill

2 Oxycontin pills

2 Amphetamine pills

4 Acetaminophen/ Oxycodone pills

Multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia

Widdoes was also found to have warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 7 counts

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Counterfeit Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 8 counts

Widdoes was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in an $83,500 cash bond.