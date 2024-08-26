Lewes Man Charged with Felony Theft

A Lewes man has been arrested on charges of felony theft after a joint investigation by Delaware State Police and Rehoboth Beach Police. Police arrested 55 year old Francis Lutz after receiving complaints for non-delivery of purchased furniture from Oceanside Casual Furniture in Rehoboth Beach. The joint investigation began in July and detectives learned that a Georgetown homeowner’s association purchased $1,960 of poolside furniture from Lutz but never received the furniture. At least two other victims also paid for furniture totaling over $8000 which was never delivered and the victims never reimbursed. Warrants were obtained and last Thursday Lutz turned himself in at Troop 4 where he is charged with several felony theft offenses.

• Theft Over $1,500 Where the Victim is Over 62 (Felony) – 4 counts

• Theft Under $1,500 Where the Victim is Over 62 (Felony)

• Theft Over $1,500 (Felony)

• Theft Under $1,500

Lutz was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on his own recognizance. Any further investigation will be handled by Rehoboth Beach Police as the business is within the City of Rehoboth Beach. If you have been defrauded by Lutz – contact Rehoboth Beach Police at 302-227-2577 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.