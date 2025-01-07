Lewes Man Charged with Stalking & Harassment

Delaware State Police have arrested a Lewes man after a woman contacted police with a report of harassment and stalking that occurred throughout December in Lewes.

Police learned that the victim received over 40 emails during the span of one week from an acquaintance – 39 year old Daniel Wilkowski. Police say these emails were unsolicited and sexual and caused the victim unease.

After several attempts to locate Wilkowski, a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was located by Milton Police during an unrelated investigation and arrested.

Wilkowski is charged with stalking and sexual harassment and is being held at SCI in default of a $1100 secured bond.