Lewes Man Dead in Salisbury Hit & Run

A Lewes man is dead after a hit and run early Monday morning in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say just after 3:30 this morning, 29 year old Colin Lin was operating a motorized scooter and trying to cross northbound Route 13 from a center median cross-over near Oliphant Street, when he was struck by a commercial vehicle. Video of the truck shows it as a blue truck with sleeper berth and white stripe down the side – it was not hauling a trailer.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to the scene along with deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Salisbury City Police Department. The Office of the State’s Attorney in Wicomico County also responded to the scene. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to assist with road closures and detours. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The investigation continues – anyone with information on the driver and vehicle – contact Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101 or Corporal Kevin Moore of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4721.