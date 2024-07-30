Lewes Man Dies after Scooter Crash on Clay Road

A crash on Clay Road – near the intersection of Marsh Road has left a Lewes man dead. Delaware State Police say the driver of a Honda – a 19 year old Cheswold woman – was turning left onto Marsh Road – into the path of a scooter. The scooter collided with the Honda and the scooter driver – a 77 year old Lewes man – was ejected. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Senior Corporal Smith at 302-703-3267 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.