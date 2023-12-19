Lewes Man Indicted for Unlawful Sexual Conduct; DOJ Looking for Additional Victims

A Lewes man has been indicted on charges from multiple instances of unlawful sexual conduct at his unlicensed massage establishment in Lewes. Officials with the Department of Justice say 50 year old Robert Leech was indicted on December 11 in Sussex County Superior Court on 8 counts of 3rd degree unlawful sexual contact and one count of operating without a massage establishment license.

Court records show four separate victims detailed unlawful touching of their breasts and buttock during massages they received at Fusion Massage and Wellness in Lewes between 2020 and 2023. The business was operated out of a shed on Leech’s property. Officials ask anyone who received a massage and was inappropriately touched by Leech – to contact Detective Dustin Yencer at Troop 4 to make a report – 302-856-5850.