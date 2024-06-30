Lewes Man Seriously Injured after DUI Crash with Lewes-area Residence
Lewes Emergency personnel were called for a vehicle crash just after midnight Sunday morning. Crews arriving at the scene on Route 24 just west of Mulberry Knoll Road found a green Suburban that had driven into a residence. Delaware State Police say the Suburban was driven by a 38 year old Lewes man who was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The driver was cited for DUI, disregarding traffic control devices and other offenses.