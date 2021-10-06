Lewes Man Wanted On charges of Rape 3rd Degree

Delaware State Police are looking for a Lewes man who is wanted for four counts of Rape, Third Degree.

Police said Wednesday that 41-year-old Arthur Ralph could be driving a blue 2009 Chrysler 300 with Delaware registration in the Delaware or Salisbury, Md. Area.

Ralph is described as white, 5′ 10″, 200 lbs. with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Arthur Ralph of Lewes is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-752-3801 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Tips may also be submitted online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.