Lewes Mayor Recovering From Heart Surgery

Lewes Mayor Ted Becker has been convalescing in Washington D.C. after undergoing open heart surgery about a month ago.

According to the city, Becker is expected to return to Lewes this week to continue cardiac rehab. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Becker continues to engage in his duties as Mayor with members of Lewes City Council, Deputy Mayor Andrew Williams and City Manager Ann Marie Townshend as his schedule allows.

Becker is also “deeply appreciative” of the calls and cards that have come his way.