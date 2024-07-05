Lewes PD Arrest 2 on Drug & Weapons Offenses

Image courtesy Lewes PD

Lewes Police with assistance from the DEA Southern Delaware Task Force conducted surveillance of a Rehoboth Beach area man which ended on June 25th with arrest. Police say 35 year old Gregory Lawson-Hixon was known to be active in illegal drug sales in the City of Lewes and during the surveillance he was seen with a large quantity of drugs and stopped after entering a vehicle driven by another subject. Lawson-Hixon was in possession of one pound of marijuana, 106 Amphetamine pills, 140 Oxycodone pills, 100 Xanax pills, 7.5 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, a digital scale and $4700 in cash. Lawson-Hixon was charged with 16 felony level violations and is being held at SCI in default of $70,000 cash bail.

A passenger in the vehicle, Rashad Smith, was charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and released without bail.