Lewes Police Department Announces Officer Promotions and Increased Salary

Upon receiving approval of Mayor & City Council, the Lewes Police department has announced promotions of three tenured police officers, and the upgrade of salaries of all current police staff and recruit police officers. Officer promotions include 13-year veteran Sergeant James Locklear who has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Also, 16-year veteran Corporal Tyrone Woodyard and 11-year veteran Corporal Jonathan Moyer have each been promoted to the rank of Sergeant. In an effort to recognize the professionalism, dedication and hard work of the existing police officers as well as securing and enhancing the public safety for the City of Lewes, effective October 14th, the City upgraded starting salaries for new police officer recruits to $75,000 and have similarly increased pay for tenured officers. These salary adjustments were made possible utilizing budgeted unspent money in the current fiscal year.