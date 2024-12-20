Lewes Police Warn of a “Brushing” Scam
December 20, 2024/
Lewes Police have been made aware of a new scam happening to people. See the information below:
Beware of the Brushing Scam! A “brushing” scam is when someone receives an unexpected gift or item not ordered in the mail from a place like Amazon or another company. Examples of gifts include rings, bracelets, necklaces, Bluetooth speakers, etc. The gift will have the recipient’s address, but not include the sender’s information or be from a known retailer. When the recipient opens the package to see what it is and possibly who sent it, there is a QR code to scan to find out who sent the gift.
Once the code is scanned, all the information from that phone will be sent to scammers. They receive all access to the phone. All personal and financial information is accessible to the scammers and often the victim’s bank accounts are drained.
The gift can be kept or thrown away, but the QR code should NOT be scanned for any reason.
Lewes Police encourage all residents to call police if they feel any package may be suspicious or part of a scam.