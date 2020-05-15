Lewes Prepares for May 23 Reopening Of Beaches

Governor Carney announced yesterday that Delaware’s beaches will reopen to Delaware residents and non-Delaware residents who have completed their 14-day

quarantine at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 22. The ban on short-term rentals and the quarantine requirement for out-of-state residents will remain in effect. Beachgoers will be required to keep six feet of distance between themselves and others who are not part of their households. All beachgoers are encouraged to wear masks. People age 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions are encouraged to continue to shelter in place.

The City of Lewes is preparing for the reopening of beaches and taking measures to keep staff, residents, and beachgoers safe as the beaches reopen. The City will activate the parking meters in the beach lots beginning on Saturday, May 23 at 9:00 a.m. Some areas of the lots will remain closed to limit the number of people on the beach. Beach restrooms will be open, but will be closed periodically for cleaning. Beach 1 and Beach 2 will be guarded, however, due to staffing levels, we will not able to provide a full contingent of lifeguards that we have had in the past. We are continuing to recruit lifeguards, but the classes and testing for lifeguard certification have not been held this spring.

The City will use volunteer beach ambassadors to provide information to beachgoers about the requirements in place. If you are interested in volunteering as a beach ambassador on May 23, 24 or 25, please contact the City at (302) 645-7777.