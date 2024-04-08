Lewes Social Security Office Relocates to Georgetown Beginning Monday, April 15

The Social Security office on Old Vine Boulevard in Lewes is relocating to Georgetown. The Lewes office is closing today, however services will be available by appointment only through 4pm on Friday, April 12. Beginning Monday, April 15 – all services previously provided at the Lewes office will now be available at 17 Georgetown Plaza.

Please direct all correspondence to the new postal address: Social Security Administration, 17 Georgetown Plaza, Georgetown DE 19947.



Most Social Security services are available to the public online at www.socialsecurity.gov through a self-created my Social Security account, a personalized online service – www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount .

Additionally, many Social Security services are also conveniently available by dialing toll-free, 1-800-772-1213. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call Social Security’s TTY number, 1-800-325-0778