Lewes Summer Concert Series Returns

The City of Lewes is excited to announce the Lewes Summer Concert Series lineup in Stango Park for 2020, with some modifications for social distancing. The first concert will be Tuesday June 23rd at 7:00 p.m. with the Delaware 287th Army Band. All concerts will start at 7:00 p.m. and be located outdoors in Stango Park. There is NO indoor rain location at this time due to coronavirus restrictions and limitations. If inclement weather is in the forecast, the concert will be canceled and notifications will be sent out by email blast and posted on our Facebook page.

The 2020 lineup includes more favorites and new bands that cover a range of musical styles and genres including;

Other modifications for the concert series include the phase 1 plan for Outdoor Gatherings by the Governor, which include a limit of 250 attendees, 6 feet separation between family groups, and wearing face coverings/masks. The City will have 2 portable toilets at the concert venue for concert patrons only and hand sanitizer will be provided. And a reminder that there is no indoor concert alternative if bad weather is likely.

Concerts are free and provide a family friendly event with diverse music options. All are welcome to bring chairs, blankets, snacks, and their dancing shoes. The 2020 summer concert series lineup is sponsored by the City of Lewes, WSFS Bank, and by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware art events on www.DelawareScene.com. Weekly concert updates and band announcements can be found on the Lewes parks and recreation Facebook page, or by signing up for email notifications by visiting the City website, Sign up for Notifications, and subscribing to Summer Concert Series http://www.ci.lewes.de.us/list.aspx.